NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Canadian pop punk band Sum 41 has announced its last headlining tour will be coming to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium as part of it.

The “Tour of the Setting Sum” will celebrate the release of the band’s final album “Heaven :x: Hell.” They will play their final show as a band in Toronto, ON, at the end of January 2025.

The band will be at Ryman Auditorium May 14 with The Interrupters.

Tickets will be available through presales before the general on-sale Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. online here.

Other dates include Atlanta, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York and more.