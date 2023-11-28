NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco has announced a new tour for next year, and it includes a stop in Nashville.

He will be bringing the “It Ain’t Right” tour to Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, July 21, according to producing partner Live Nation.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities – non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” Maniscalco said. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world.”

Tickets will be available through an artists presale starting Wednesday, Nov. 29. Additional presales will run Thursday ahead of the general on-sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. For more ticket info and tour dates, view Maniscalco’s website.