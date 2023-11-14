NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is hitting the road in 2024 on a brand new tour, and it includes a stop in Nashville.

Hagar will rock the stage at Bridgestone Arena Aug. 28, 2024, alongside fellow rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Joe Satriani. They’ll be joined by special guests Loverboy on the 28-date tour.

The tour follows the success of “The Collection II,” the box set released in October featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of Van Halen: “5150,” “OU812,” “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge,” and “Balance.”

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the ’04 Best of Both Worlds Tour,” Hagar said. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my birthday bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high-fived like, ‘Let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music while we still can.”

Tickets will be available through presale starting Wednesday, Nov. 15, followed the the general on-sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.