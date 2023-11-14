NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Singer and record producer PinkPantheress has announced she’ll be coming to Nashville in 2024 on a new tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 12-date run includes a stop at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Saturday, April 20, 2024. She will be joined by Kanii for the Nashville show.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

The Nashville stop is part of the North American leg of her “Capable of Love” tour, which already has international dates in Europe and the U.K.

Tickets for the Nashville show will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15, followed by a general on-sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. through the artist’s website.