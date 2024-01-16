NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rap superstar Nicki Minaj has added a Nashville date to her tour due to large fan demand.

According to producing partner Live Nation, the newly-added Nashville date is one of 13 dates added to her Pink Friday 2 world tour, which will take the artist around the globe in celebration of her newest album, “Pink Friday 2.”

She will be at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, March 24.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

Tickets for the Nashville date will be available starting with a Citi presale starting today. Additional presales will run through the week before the general on-sale begins Friday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. at the artist’s website.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour is now the rapper’s highest-selling tour to date, with over 25 arena shows sold out just a few days into the official presale.