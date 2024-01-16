NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rap superstar Nicki Minaj has added a Nashville date to her tour due to large fan demand.
According to producing partner Live Nation, the newly-added Nashville date is one of 13 dates added to her Pink Friday 2 world tour, which will take the artist around the globe in celebration of her newest album, “Pink Friday 2.”
She will be at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, March 24.
Tickets for the Nashville date will be available starting with a Citi presale starting today. Additional presales will run through the week before the general on-sale begins Friday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. at the artist’s website.
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour is now the rapper’s highest-selling tour to date, with over 25 arena shows sold out just a few days into the official presale.