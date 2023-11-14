NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As they continue to sell out shows across North America, global pop powerhouses Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are extending their one-of-a-kind arena party into 2024.

“The Trilogy Tour” artists have announced a newly added Nashville show will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 28, 2024.

Ricky Martin (Courtesy: @LeandrovCo/Live Nation) Pitbull (Courtesy: Greg Watermann/Live Nation) Enrique Iglesias (Courtesy: Live Nation)

Tickets for the newly-announced shows, including the Nashville stop, will be available starting Friday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Fans can expect the megastars to deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals, according to Live Nation.