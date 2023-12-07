NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready to rock, because some of the biggest bands of the 1980s are coming to Nashville!

Def Leppard and Journey have announced they’ll be bringing the Steve Miller Band with them to Nissan Stadium July 20, 2024, as part of the “Summer Stadium” Tour next year.

“This legendary collaboration promises a musical journey like no other, igniting the hearts and souls of fans and delivering a night of unforgettable rock anthems,” Nissan Stadium said of the concert.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but fans of all three bands can sign up for exclusive presales through the two bands’ joint website HERE.

Presales begin Dec. 12 and run for two days, with general admission and VIP tickets available through SeatGeek.