NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Renowned for his unforgettable, high-energy performances, rapper Busta Rhymes will come to Nashville in April at Marathon Music Works.

He’ll be in Music City on April 17, 2024, as part of a larger North American tour in 2024 in support of his brand new album “BLOCKBUSTA.”

Tickets are available now through special presales, and the general on-sale will begin Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.