NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In celebration of their career-spanning compilation album, Bush is hitting the road on a 30th anniversary tour.

The “Loaded: The Greatest Hits” tour will begin in Oregon in July and include a stop a Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Aug. 9.

Bush will be joined by Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox at all tour stops, according to producing partner Live Nation. Additional guests will be announced.

An artist presale began Tuesday, Jan. 16, and additional presales will run throughout the week. The general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19 online here.