NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bleachers will be coming to Music City in the new year, the band announced Tuesday.

As they announced new details of the U.S. leg of their “From the Studio to the Stage” tour, Bleachers said they will be stopping at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

Fans fan sign up now at bleachersmusic.com/tour to access the Seated registration presale, which begins Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. General on-sale of tickets begins Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

According to the band, $1 from every ticket sold will benefit The Ally Coalition and their work supporting LGBTQ youth across the country.

These newly announced dates will be the first chance for US fans to see the band live following the release of their forthcoming new album.