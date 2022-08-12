NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their home in Belle Meade early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to their home just after 2 a.m. for a possible domestic disturbance.

Michelle Branch (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers interviewed both Branch and Carney separately. Branch told officers she and Carney are having marital issues and were arguing at another location before they arrived home, according to Metro police.

According to court documents, the argument escalated once they returned home and Branch slapped Carney in the face “one or two times.”

Carney told officers Branch slapped him during the argument and officers noted he did not have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail. She was released on bond.

The couple married in April 2019 and have two small children together.