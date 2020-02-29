McDonald’s giving away breakfast sandwiches on Monday

(CNN) —You can get a free egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday — on the chain’s inaugural “National Egg McMuffin Day.

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

Fun fact: The Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make Eggs Benedict.

To claim yours — you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account.

Then show up at a McDonald’s between 6-10:30 a.m. local time and claim yours.

No purchase necessary.

Interestingly, National Egg McMuffin day just happens to be the same day Wendy’s launches its breakfast menu across the United States.

Coincidence? You decide.