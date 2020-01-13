Matchbox Twenty, The Wallflowers to perform at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multi-platinum pop rock band, Matchbox Twenty will bring their summer tour to Nashville later this year with special guest, The Wallflowers.

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” kicks off July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, stops at Bridgestone Arena on August 5, then wraps up September 28 at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl.

Matchbox Twenty fan club members can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, January 14 at 10 a.m. eastern time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17 starting at noon central time. You can find more information at www.MatchboxTwenty.com.