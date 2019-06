NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It's one of the most recognizable and popular Broadway performances of all time and it's playing at TPAC through the weekend. "Fiddler on the Roof" is a story about love, family and tradition.

Yehezkel Lazarov plays Tevye and Maite Uzel plays his wife, Golde. With the rest of the cast and crew, the pair has been touring the country for the past 10 months. The tour has been revealing for Lazarov and Uzel. With Lazarov growing up in Israel and Uzel in Spain, they say they were unaware of the cultural significance of "Fiddler on the Roof" in the United States.