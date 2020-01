NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Luke Bryan will bring his latest tour to Bridgestone Arena later this year with special guests Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack.

The “Proud To Be Right Here” tour kicks off May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and makes a stop in Nashville on July 30, before wrapping up Oct. 10 in San Bernardino, California.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit Luke Bryan’s website.