NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Luke Bryan closed down Broadway early Friday morning with help from a few of Nashville’s finest to shoot a music video.

Metro police reported Bryan filmed a video for his new song “Country On” along with three Metro officers.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Evan Grace, Sergeant Zach Bevis and Officer Kelly Turcios will be featured in the video and images from the department showed the trio walking down Broadway with Bryan and other first responders.

Good Morning Nashville captured the video filming from News 2’s Arena cam as first responder vehicles moved up and down Broadway and a drone flew overhead Friday morning.

Filming wrapped just before 5 a.m.