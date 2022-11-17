NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bad news for Swifties everywhere: Ticketmaster has pulled the plug on any further sales of tickets for the Eras Tour.

One day before the general public sale of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets was supposed to take place, Ticketmaster announced it would be canceling the event due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Tickets for the first Taylor Swift tour in four years were difficult to come by, even for those who received exclusive codes for special presale events. Mass reports of technical errors had fans of the pop star taking to social media and news outlets to express their frustration with Ticketmaster, who was the exclusive ticket sales vendor.

The outcry in Tennessee even sparked an investigation by the state’s Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti. He announced Wednesday his office would be looking into the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger and Ticketmaster’s handling of the Tuesday presale event to see if any antitrust or consumer protection violations took place.

“We know that consumers were given presale codes to purchase tickets, and we need to look into exactly what was promised them and whether that was provided,” he said.

Swift is scheduled to perform three shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on May 5-7, 2023.