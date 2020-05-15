Little Richard to be buried in private funeral at historically black college

FILE – In this July 22, 2001 file photo, Little Richard performs at the 93rd birthday and 88th year in show business gala celebration for Milton Berle, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Little Richard, the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” whose piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America, has died Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Hayes, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama.

Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public.

Little Richard’s close friend Pastor Bill Minson said the singer was an alumnus of the university. Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 in Tennessee due to bone cancer.

The cemetery is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist university.