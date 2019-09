NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ring in 2020 with an all-star lineup at Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville. Rock out at the free celebration and stay for the midnight fireworks and ‘Music Note Drop’.

This Year’s Lineup

Keith Urban

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

The Struts

Amanda Shires

Fisk Jubilee Singers

For everything you need to know about Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville, including available packages, click here.