NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lady A has postponed its ‘Request Line Tour’ as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.

A statement from the band says vocalist Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

“We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. we’re grateful for your patience,” the statement said.

Lady A was scheduled to perform at Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, August 13 with special guest Dave Barnes. The show has been rescheduled for April 14, 2023.

Tickets for the August 13 show will be honored for the new date. Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled show can request a refund at point of purchase during the next 30 days.