NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rock ‘n’ roll legends KISS announced new dates for their “End of the Road Tour” will include a stop in Nashville later this fall.

The iconic rock band announced its final tour in early March, saying this last round of shows would be the “absolute final shows” for the band, which formed in 1973. The band will conclude their performing career in the city where it all began at Madison Square Garden in December.

KISS will perform at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, Oct. 23.

KISS End of the Road Tour poster

(Courtesy Live Nation)

Tickets for the full tour will become available Monday, April 3, starting with a KISS Army presale at 10 a.m. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on-sale starting Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.