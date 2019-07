NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ABC’s “Kids Say the Darndest Things” is casting in Nashville and surrounding areas.

The show is looking for children who are funny, smart and have a big personality. Applicants should be between the ages of six and 11.

The casting deadline is Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. Parents should submit a two to three-minute video of their child.

Click here for additional guidelines and to submit your child’s video and application.