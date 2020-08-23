Kanye West files to appear on ballot in Louisiana

File – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper. West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody. He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot amphitheater on his 4,000-acre ranch. The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposal. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has filed paperwork just ahead of the deadline to appear on the presidential ballot in Louisiana in November.

The Advocate reports that West’s filing Friday lists himself as a candidate for “The Birthday Party” along with his running mate Michelle Tidball. Including West, at least 11 third-party or independent presidential candidates filed to appear on the Louisiana ballot by Friday’s deadline.

West’s campaign has struggled to meet deadlines to make it onto the ballot in several other states, including Wisconsin.

Critics contend West’s last-minute run and the apparent GOP support it’s received is a ploy to swipe votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

