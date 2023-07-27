NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you missed your chance to see the Jonas Brothers when they sold out their Nashville show, you’re in luck: the trio has added a second Nashville show a couple weeks after the Monday, Oct. 9 show.

“Due to overwhelming fan demand, the Jonas Brothers are adding a second show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville,” Live Nation announced Thursday.

The second show will take place on Friday, Oct. 20.

Tickets will go on sale for special presales Thursday, Aug. 3. The group is utilizing the Verified Fan Presale, and fans can register for it through July 31. The general on-sale will begin Friday, Aug. 4 through the Jonas Brothers website.