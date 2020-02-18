‘Jetman’ takes flight in Dubai

Entertainment

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DUBAI (CNN) — Watch out Tony Stark, you might have a little competition.

Could this be a real life Iron Man?

Jetman Dubai built a jet-powered wing-suit and they had a big day last week.

The pilot took off Friday from the ground and got up to nearly 6 thousand feet– going about 150 miles an hour.

He’d flown before– but never actually taken off from the ground so this is a big deal for Jetman Dubai.

Now, they’re trying to work on landing back on the ground without a parachute.

If you’re wondering how this thing is made– it’s carbon-fiber and it’s powered by four mini jet engines.

