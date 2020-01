James Taylor performs onstage during the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform at Bridgestone Arena later this year with special guest Jackson Browne.

The Nashville show is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the events section of the Bridgestone Arena website.