NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish will return to the road in 2024 for the “Summer Camp with Trucks” tour, produced by Live Nation, featuring special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The tour kicks off May 30, 2024 in Dallas and includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville July 27, 2024.

The foursome of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, who formed the band as students at the University of South Carolina, will hit 43 different cities across the U.S. and Canada. This marks the first tour since 2019 for the band.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when ‘Cracked Rear View’ did what it did—and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour buses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” Bryan said. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks…and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!””

General on-sale of tickets begins Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. local time through the band’s website.