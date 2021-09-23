Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — In a Thursday tweet, Illumination announced the voice cast for a movie based in Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario Bros. universe.

Chris Pratt will be voicing everybody’s favorite plumber, Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy will put down the chessboard to voice Peach.

Supporting them will be Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black takes on the role of Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen voices Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalo as Spike.

Additionally, Illumination promises cameos from Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario, Luigi and other characters in the Nintendo universe.

The movie is set for release in theaters for the holiday 2022 season