Halsey to perform at Bridgestone Arena in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multi-platinum artist Halsey will bring her Manic World Tour to Bridgestone Arena later this year.

The tour kicks off June 2 in Seattle, Washington and makes a stop in Nashville on July 24, before wrapping up August 1 in Irvine, California.

Fans will have a chance at advance tickets during the artist pre-sale, which begins Thursday, January 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17. You can find more information at www.ManicWorldTour.com.

FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES: