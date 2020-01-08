Halsey to perform at Bridgestone Arena in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multi-platinum artist Halsey will bring her Manic World Tour to Bridgestone Arena later this year.
The tour kicks off June 2 in Seattle, Washington and makes a stop in Nashville on July 24, before wrapping up August 1 in Irvine, California.
Fans will have a chance at advance tickets during the artist pre-sale, which begins Thursday, January 9.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17. You can find more information at www.ManicWorldTour.com.
FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES:
- 6/2 | Seattle, WA | White River Amphitheatre
- 6/4 | Portland, OR | Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- 6/6 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
- 6/7 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
- 6/10 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
- 6/13 | Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion
- 6/15 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
- 6/16 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- 6/18 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
- 6/21 | Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center
- 6/24 | Atlanta, GA | Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- 6/26 | Detroit, MI | DTE Energy Music Theatre
- 6/27 | Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 6/30 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
- 7/1 | Kansas City, MO | Sprint Center
- 7/3 | Milwaukee, WI | Milwaukee Summerfest
- 7/5 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center
- 7/12 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
- 7/15 | Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
- 7/18 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
- 7/19 | Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 7/22 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 7/24 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
- 7/25 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 7/27 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- 7/30 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
- 8/1 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre