NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Do you know where you are? You’re in the jungle, baby! Guns N’ Roses is embarking on a worldwide tour this summer and fall, and they’ll be making a stop in Nashville in late August.

The iconic rock and roll legends will be hitting stadiums, festivals, and arenas around the world, kicking things off in Tel Aviv in June before beginning their North American leg in August. They’ll be stopping at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to Live Nation, who is producing the tour.

The tour will be the first one in two years, when the band embarked on its “We’re F’N Back!” Tour.

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, with the general on-sale tickets beginning Friday, Feb. 24. All tickets can be purchased at gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, an invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise and more. For more information on VIP packages, visit vipnation.com.