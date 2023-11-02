NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Global rock superstars Green Day have officially announced a brand new tour hitting stadium venues worldwide, and they’ll be coming to Music City as part of it.

Green Day will take the stage at GEODIS Park Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, the band announced, as part of “The Saviors” tour, which kicks off at the end of July in the nation’s capital. They’ll be joined on the road by fellow rock legends The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with ‘Saviors,’ a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” the band shared of the announcement.

The tour coincides with the release of Green Day’s upcoming 14 studio album, “Saviors,” which drops Jan. 19, 2024. In addition, the tour will be celebrating 30 years of “Dookie,” and 20 years of “American Idiot,” the band’s third and seventh albums, respectively.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Additionally, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by that day to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run through the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. through the band’s website.