(CNN/WKRN) — Even though the streaming service launched only launched in November, Google says ‘Disney Plus’ is its most searched term in the US in 2019.

The service includes content from Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic. And it features a new live-action Star Wars tv show, “The Mandalorian.”

The show’s breakout character, ‘Baby Yoda’, is showing up in a ton of social media memes. Baby Yoda, by the way, was Google’s most-searched baby of the year.

The next two on Google’s most trending searches for 2019 are more somber:

Number two is Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel star who died in his sleep in July. He was only 20 years old.

Number three is rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in March.