NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ghost will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater later this year as part of a new summer tour, the band has announced.

The Swedish theatrical rock band known for its creative costuming and stage setups will kick off the 27-date RE-IMPERATOUR Aug. 2 in California before making a stop in Nashville Aug. 27 at the outdoor stage in downtown Nashville.

Tickets for all 27 dates go on sale through an exclusive Citi cardmember and Artist presale event Tuesday, Feb. 14. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general sale starting Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Citi cardmembers will have access to the first presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time Tuesday through 9 p.m. Central Time Thursday, Feb. 16 through the Citi Entertainment program.

Ghost will be joined on the tour by special guest Amon Amarth, Live Nation announced.