Garth Brooks looks at opening bar on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You will find a country stars’ bar practically everywhere you look on Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway and Garth Brooks said he is looking at joining the trend.

“I’m going to say if you are betting… kind of bet toward it happening, because it’s just something that’s coming. It’s coming in the future, but it’s going to be done the way we do it,” Garth explained saying he probably shouldn’t say.

Garth’s name in neon lights on a marquee in Music City would only make sense.

In the past few years, artists have changed the face of honky-tonks in Music City. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, John Rich, and Dierks Bentley are among more than a half dozen artists that have invested in the downtown area as a destination.

And we know Garth’s wife, Trisha Yearwood, could cook up a tasty menu.

“It will be its own place, very much like Blake’s is his own place and so we are going to do it our own way,” Garth stated.

The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year said Broadway couldn’t be more fitting as he pointed to one of his most famous songs.

“Man, talk about Broadway, that is ‘friends in low places’ right there. It’s the perfect place.”

Garth said he is looking at opening a bar in Nashville maybe two or three years down the road.