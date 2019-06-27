‘Fiddler on the Roof’ now showing at TPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s one of the most recognizable and popular Broadway performances of all time and it’s playing at TPAC through the weekend. “Fiddler on the Roof” is a story about love, family and tradition.

Yehezkel Lazarov plays Tevye and Maite Uzel plays his wife, Golde. With the rest of the cast and crew, the pair has been touring the country for the past 10 months. The tour has been revealing for Lazarov and Uzel. With Lazarov growing up in Israel and Uzel in Spain, they say they were unaware of the cultural significance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in the United States.

“I was not aware of how deeply entrenched, in just, the cultural tissue of the United States that this show is because I am not from here, so I believe that has taken a lot of pressure off of me when I was preparing for this role, and I realized that when I have been traveling for this show,” said Uzel. “I would say I walked into the role, of course with a huge responsibility, but with a little bit of freedom because of not being aware of this, fully aware of this.”

“Through the shows, seriously, through the shows, you start to realize, like what you’re saying. That people love this thing,” said Lazarov. “Every person you talk to,” adds Uzel.

“It’s like sometimes we are in a rock band, rock star or something coming on stage… but actually I am saying ‘Tradition,'” said Lazarov.

Songs like “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” help tell the story of Tevye who lives with his wife Golde and their 5 daughters in a Russian village at the turn of the 20th Century. Tevye wants to maintain their Jewish traditions and find suitable husbands for his daughters, but they have other plans.

Uzel says if people learn from thing from Fiddler on the Roof, she hopes it the importance of tolerance.

“I always say, tolerance. Celebration, celebration of life and tolerance, love and family, I think that’s what our show is about. But if anything, tolerance. Especially being more aware of the fact that just because a person is different, or they’re not from your culture, does not mean they cannot be a huge gift or improvement in your life.”

There are still tickets available for this weekend’s performances. Visit TPAC’s website for purchasing options.