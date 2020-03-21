1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools

Dolly Parton among stars reacting to death of Kenny Rogers

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kenny Rogers Dolly Parton_454905

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stars in the entertainment industry woke up to the news that music legend Kenny Rogers has died. He was 81.

Rogers died from natural causes at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Dolly Parton shared an emotional video on Twitter, and said: “You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone.”

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx expressed his thoughts as well Saturday morning.

“I’m so sad to see Kenny Rogers go,” Marx tweeted. “He did so much for me as a young songwriter and we stayed friends for over 30 years. I’ll really miss him. May he rest easy.”

The Country Music Association described Rogers as one of the century’s most legendary artists.

“Kenny was one of those artists who transcended beyond one format and geographic borders,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “He was a global superstar who helped introduce Country Music to audiences all around the world. I had the pleasure of working with him over the years and I’ll always remember his graciousness and kind heart. He has left us with his music, some of which will go down as the most memorable performances in Country Music history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Singer-songwriter Travis Tritt talked about Rogers’ impact on his life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories