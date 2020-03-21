Dolly Parton among stars reacting to death of Kenny Rogers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stars in the entertainment industry woke up to the news that music legend Kenny Rogers has died. He was 81.

Rogers died from natural causes at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Dolly Parton shared an emotional video on Twitter, and said: “You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone.”

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx expressed his thoughts as well Saturday morning.

“I’m so sad to see Kenny Rogers go,” Marx tweeted. “He did so much for me as a young songwriter and we stayed friends for over 30 years. I’ll really miss him. May he rest easy.”

The Country Music Association described Rogers as one of the century’s most legendary artists.

“Kenny was one of those artists who transcended beyond one format and geographic borders,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “He was a global superstar who helped introduce Country Music to audiences all around the world. I had the pleasure of working with him over the years and I’ll always remember his graciousness and kind heart. He has left us with his music, some of which will go down as the most memorable performances in Country Music history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Singer-songwriter Travis Tritt talked about Rogers’ impact on his life.