Earth, Wind & Fire to perform alongside Santana at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Grammy Award-winning artists, Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will bring their Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour to Bridgestone Arena in August.
The tour kicks off June 19 in Chula Vista, California and makes a stop in Nashville on Aug. 25, before wrapping up Aug. 29 in Tampa, Florida.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. central time.
Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
- Friday, June 19, 2020 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
- Saturday, June 20, 2020 | Los Angeles, CA | Banc of California Stadium
- Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheater
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion
- Friday, June 26, 2020 | Ridgefield, WA | Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- Saturday, June 27, 2020 | George, WA | Gorge Amphitheater
- Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheater
- Wednesday, July 01, 2020 | Denver, CO | Pepsi Center
- Friday, July 03, 2020 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sunday July 05, 2020 | Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- Tuesday, July 07, 2020 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Wednesday, July 08, 2020 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
- Friday, July 10, 2020 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
- Saturday, July 11, 2020 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sunday, July 12, 2020 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
- Wednesday, August 05, 2020 | Burgettstown, PA | S&T Bank Music Park
- Thursday, August 06, 2020 | Clarkston, MI | DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Saturday, August 08, 2020 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
- Sunday, August 09, 2020 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
- Tuesday, August 11, 2020 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell
- Wednesday, August 12, 2020 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
- Friday, August 14, 2020 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena
- Saturday, August 15, 2020 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Sunday, August 16, 2020 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
- Wednesday, August 19, 2020 | Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Thursday, August 20, 2020 | Camden, NJ | BB&T Pavilion
- Saturday, August 22, 2020 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
- Sunday, August 23, 2020 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
- Wednesday, August 26, 2020 | Atlanta, GA | Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood
- Friday, August 28, 2020 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheater at the South Florida Fairgrounds
- Saturday, August 29, 2020 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds