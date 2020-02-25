Earth, Wind & Fire to perform alongside Santana at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Grammy Award-winning artists, Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will bring their Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour to Bridgestone Arena in August.

The tour kicks off June 19 in Chula Vista, California and makes a stop in Nashville on Aug. 25, before wrapping up Aug. 29 in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. central time.

