(WGHP) — “Dream Weaver” singer Gary Wright died at 80, TMZ reports.

His son Justin Wright says his father died in California at home in Palos Verdes Estates.

Around five years ago, Gary was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia not long after.

He is most well known for his 1970s songs “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive.”

