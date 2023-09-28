NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Drake’s Nashville concerts at Bridgestone Arena have been postponed again.

The rap superstar was originally supposed to stop in Music City with 21 Savage in June, but he announced the new Nashville show date in April. At that time, the show was rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 2. A second show was added Sunday, Oct. 1, as well, due to popularity.

However, on Thursday, Sept. 28, Bridgestone Arena announced both shows have once again been postponed. A new reschedule date has not yet been announced by the arena or Drake.

Ticketholders are “encouraged to hold onto their tickets,” according to Bridgestone Arena. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.

“Dates are being finalized,” the arena announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that details would be provided in the coming weeks.