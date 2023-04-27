Dolly Parton will perform the first single from her rock album at the ACM Awards on May 11.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is not only co-hosting the 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on May 11, but she’s also set to bring down the house with the world debut of her lead single from her upcoming rock album.

Parton’s performance was announced Thursday, along with a first round list of artists who will be performing at the May 11 show, broadcasting live from The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Knoxville favorite Morgan Wallen is also scheduled to perform.

Parton, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, promised to ‘live up to the honor” by releasing a rock album. Hints dropped by rock legends on social media indicated the much-anticipated album was in the works.

The Academy did not release the name of the song Parton will perform to close out the show she is co-hosting the ceremony with Garth Brooks. However, Parton shared on “Good Morning America” earlier this week that she would be debuting the song “World on Fire” from her new album “Rockstar.”

“I’m doing a rock and roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that might be on the album with me,” Parton said in January.

She said Pink, Brandi Carlisle, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, and John Fogerty are all performing on the album.

Other artists scheduled to perform at the ACM Awards include Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman and The War and Treaty.

More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The ACM Awards will be stream live for Prime Video subscribers at 6 p.m. on May 11. The next day, the full show will stream on for free on Amazon Freevee.

Established in 1966, the Emmy-nominated ACM Awards is the longest-running country music awards show. This year’s show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.