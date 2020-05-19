Dolly Parton offers personalized ‘Birthday Time’ eCards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Star Dolly Parton is offering something special for birthdays.

Parton tweeted on Tuesday morning and said she was partnering with American Greetings to provide personalized birthday eCards to her hit song ‘9 to 5’. Just select the name of the person who is celebrating a birthday, and Dolly will include their name in the song and have their name in lights on stage with her.

You can preview the song before sending to a loved one.

You can preview a birthday eCard here.