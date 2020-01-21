Dolly Parton, Lee Greenwood among stars to perform at Ryman Auditorium benefit concert

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country icon Dolly Parton will be part a star-studded concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium later this month.

The Dustin J. Wells Foundation’s Gift Of Music Concert on Jan. 30 will feature Parton, along with Lee Greenwood, Lonestar, Collin Raye, T.G. Sheppard, Drew Baldridge, Abby Anderson, Artimus Pyle Band, Eric Lee Beddingfield, Red Mountain Bluegrass Band, Brad and Maisy Stella, Taylon Hope and Scott Bass.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show, priced at $100, are available online at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24. Obstructed view seats can also be purchased for $85.

The Dustin J. Wells Foundation honors the memory of Dustin Jack Wells, killed in a car accident in 2005. The concert has included several hit artists since its inception in 2008, including Ronnie Dunn, Kellie Pickler, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Peter Cetera, Peter Frampton, Ronnie Milsap and Gunnar Nelson.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Gift of Music concert will go to the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.

For more information, visit www.dustinwellsgiftofmusic.com.