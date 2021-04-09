‘DMX really loved Nashville,’ Tennessee music producer speaks to rapper’s legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rapper DMX continued to receive love and support from Nashville after dying on Friday at 50-years-old.

DMX suffered a heart attack and spent the last several days on life support at a hospital in White Plaines, New York.

DMX made his musical debut in 1998. He created seven albums and received three Grammy nominations. DMX also recorded music in Tennessee.

News 2’s Alex Corradetti spoke with Michael Lattanzi, owner of Lattitude Studio South in Leiper’s Fork, about what it was like working with DMX.

Lattanzi said it was a joy to work with such a dedicated rapper.

“He just works and works and works. I get a call, it could be midnight and if he’s ready to go…even if he was already in the studio that day he wants to come back and rap. He feels inspired. I get the call from their camp and it’s like ‘DMX is ready to rap, he’s ready to write lyrics,'” said Lattanzi.

DMX had a worth ethic unlike most artists today, according to Lattanzi.

“It’s just inspiring, there are a lot of rappers out there up and coming…but I was a fan of his growing up and I knew he was great. But once he stepped in here with a microphone, and it’s just a whole other level, on a level like Tupac and some rappers like that. When you hear him in your studio it’s just amazing,” explained Lattanzi.

Lattanzi said DMX truly loved Nashville.

“I mean he really loved all the people here….everyone treated him great. Everywhere he would go, fans would want a photo and he would always accommodate. He really loves his fans,” said Lattanzi.

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. “He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)



His 1999 hit “Party Up (In Here)” is the official song of the Nashville Predators’ powerplay.

According to the Associated Press, a statement from the family said DMX died with his family by his side.