Disney adding Impossible Foods to its menus

(CNN) — Disney is expanding plant-based menu options across Disney theme parks, resorts and cruise ships.

And it has struck a deal with impossible foods to make that happen.

The company makes plant-based meat meant to look, taste and cook like the real thing.

The partnership makes impossible the “Preferred” plant-based burger of Walt Disney World resort, Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line.

Disney chose impossible foods over rivals such as beyond meat.

The deal doesn’t necessarily mean that the impossible burger will be served at all Disney restaurants.

Impossible foods says it’s not a top-down decision by Disney to force every chef to use its products — but is an endorsement.