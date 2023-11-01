NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time in over a decade, rock band Creed is hitting the road in North America in 2024, and they’ll be coming to Nashville.

The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rock band will bring its “Summer of ’99” tour to 40 different cities in the U.S. and Canada, including a stop at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on Aug. 13, 2024.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

They’ll be joined on the tour by multiple fellow rockers, including 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven. The Nashville stop will see Tonic and Finger Eleven feature for Creed, according to producing partner Live Nation.

Tickets are available through special presales now, with the general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3 through the band’s official website. VIP packages are also available for purchase.