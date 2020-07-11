Country star Darius Rucker and wife announce separation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Darius Rucker announced on Twitter on Saturday that he and his wife of 20 years, Beth Rucker, have decided to “uncouple.”

Rucker said that he and Beth will remain “close friends” and “parenting partners” and will continue to be “cheerleaders” for each other.

Thank you for supporting our family, always. – Darius pic.twitter.com/tSgtHRStK6 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 11, 2020

“We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one another,” said Rucker.

Rucker was best known as the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish in the 1990s and has had a successful crossover into country music with hits such as “Wagon Wheel,” and “Comeback Song.”