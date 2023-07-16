Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music star Jason Aldean is recovering from heat exhaustion after he abruptly walked off stage and ended his Saturday night show early in Hartford, Connecticut.

Aldean was on the second night of his Highway Desperado Tour when video captured by the audience showed Aldean leaving the stage while performing “Crazy Town” on Saturday, July 15.

A statement from Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre said the venue was working to reschedule the show after Aldean suffered from heat stroke during the show.

Aldean posted a video Sunday, July 16, telling fans he was feeling better after several IVs and planned to continue his tour that night in Saratoga Springs, New York.

“Man, it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday, and then got to the show and just, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion,” the singer explained in the video.

Aldean said he wasn’t sure if he actually experienced a heat stroke, but he when he realized he wouldn’t be able to finish the concert, he got off the stage so he could figure out what was going on. However, he thanked fans for their support as he works to reschedule Saturday night’s show.

As cities across the country experience record heat, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville told News 2 those high temperatures could impact artists performing in the U.S.

NWS Meteorologist Paige Baggett said heavy exertion amid triple-digit heat indexes can take a major toll on the body.

She recommended artists take breaks between sets and listen to their body. In addition, Baggett said both fans and performers need to be on the lookout for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which are explained in the graphic below:

(Source: Nashville Fire Department/Nashville Office of Emergency Management)