Country music superstar Garth Brooks breaks entertainment record for Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country Music superstar Garth Brooks has broken the entertainment record for Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

A press release says Brooks’ concert, scheduled for July 31 at 7 p.m., broke the entertainment record for the stadium in 75 minutes. This will be Brooks’ first-ever show at Nissan Stadium.

Brooks remains the No. 1 selling solo artist in United States history, with 157 million records sold. Last March, he received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. In May, he also received the Kennedy Center Honor, becoming one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive.

YES!!!!! TENNESSEE!!!!

You have MORE than showed up!!! This is going to be FUN!

CRAZY FUN!!!! Thank you!!! love, g #GARTHinNASHVILLE — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 25, 2021

Brooks is also the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor and is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums; all nine albums have sold over 10 million copies each.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, tickets are still available. The show at Nissan Stadium will be in-the-round seating and there is an eight ticket limit per purchase.