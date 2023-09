CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma country music star Zach Bryan was booked into the Craig County Jail just before 7 p.m. Thursday night for allegedly obstructing an investigation.

Zach Bryan mugshot. Image from Craig County Sheriff’s Office.

News 2’s sister station KFOR reached out to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office, but has not heard back.

Zach Bryan posted the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, roughly an hour after bonding out of Craig County Jail:

Image from Zach Bryan ‘X’ account.

This is a developing story.