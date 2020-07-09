Country artists share their heartache over the loss of Charlie Daniels ahead of tribute

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tribute to Charlie Daniels was held Wednesday night to honor the music legend and all he has done to support the military.

The public event was held outside of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

Country artist Darryl Worley was among those slated to perform at the event held in the community Daniels called home.

“I don’t think I was ready for this, you know we take these things in stride but it’s still hard,” Darryl Worley told News 2 fighting back tears.

With a broken heart, Worley talked of the man he viewed as a hero, a man who would become his mentor and ultimately a dear friend.

“He was an icon you know so to be able to pick up the phone and call him was always a real treat and it was an honor to have a friend like that,” said Worley.

He wasn’t alone, Charlie Daniels was a friend to many, not only in the music industry but to those he met through the countless organizations he supported.

Country artist and Mt. Juliet resident Tracy Lawrence witnessed his generosity and love for the community first hand.

“He’s been such a patriotic person and such a strong force in this community. He was just such an active part of the town that everybody loved him,” Lawrence told News 2.

Mt. Juliet is where Daniels would hold annual CMA fan club parties, in the park bearing his name.

“He’s definitely left his mark you know. This community embraces him. He was out here long before I got here when Mt. Juliet was just a little small place,” said Lawrence.

Wednesday night outside of Sellars Funeral Home they held a salute to Daniels, one Lawrence and Worley say had already happened up above.

“I believe he’s already up in heaven, he’s already there. God’s already given him that golden fiddle, he’s ready to go. He’s probably already played several songs,” Lawrence smiled.